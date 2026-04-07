Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

USA stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

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About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

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Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of equity securities. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception, the fund offers investors access to both U.S. and international markets within a single vehicle. It is designed to appeal to those seeking a diversified equity strategy combined with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security.

The fund’s investment approach centers on a diversified mix of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), spanning large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap issuers.

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