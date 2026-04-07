Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 56,384 UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Key Stories Impacting UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.81 million. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,450 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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