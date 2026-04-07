Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,851 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 565.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 89,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.