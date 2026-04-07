Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,946 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $187,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,764,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,716,000 after purchasing an additional 896,333 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 194,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 131,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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