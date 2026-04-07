Leo Wealth LLC Buys 4,772 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $588.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average of $609.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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