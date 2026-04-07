Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $57.7050. Approximately 517,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,499,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

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Lemonade Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $187,477.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,272.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,988,751.04. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock worth $13,996,026 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 104,342 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 289,803 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 617,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,060,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

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Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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