Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Legacy Housing and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 4 0 0 2.00 American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legacy Housing and American Strategic Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $164.57 million 2.91 $41.81 million $1.73 11.61 American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.36 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -0.95

Legacy Housing has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Housing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 25.41% 8.09% 7.48% American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64%

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Housing

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Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

About American Strategic Investment

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American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

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