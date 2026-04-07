Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases 12,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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