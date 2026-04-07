Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $30.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,983 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

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