Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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