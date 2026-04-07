Landaas & Co. WI ADV Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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