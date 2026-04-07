Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (BATS:GARP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

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