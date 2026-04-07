Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $40.4550. 81,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,048,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

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Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,221.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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