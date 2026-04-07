Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $203,046.38 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6%

KMI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,052,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,568. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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