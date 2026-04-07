Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.7692.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.