KFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,697 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter.

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Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

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