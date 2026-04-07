KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after buying an additional 690,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,622,000 after buying an additional 493,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,273,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,310,000 after buying an additional 201,202 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,038,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,911,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,248,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,327,000 after buying an additional 85,326 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

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