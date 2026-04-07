KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,231 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $774.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $44.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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