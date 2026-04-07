KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 43.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3%

BATS PFEB opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

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