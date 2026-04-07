KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,425 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $BOCT

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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