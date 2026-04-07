KeyCorp Issues Positive Outlook for SM Energy Earnings

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SM. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.62.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 2,091,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,724. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,619,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in SM Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after buying an additional 201,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 135.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 146,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,731,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,202,000 after purchasing an additional 524,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SM Energy Company Profile

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SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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