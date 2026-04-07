Keeta (KTA) Price Tops $0.17

Keeta (KTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Keeta token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keeta has a total market cap of $68.54 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keeta has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Keeta

Keeta’s launch date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. Keeta’s official website is keeta.com. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/.

Keeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 517,155,830.91529027 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.17746521 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,567,330.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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