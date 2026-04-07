JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $251.00 to $237.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $284.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.19. 406,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $243.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. This trade represents a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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