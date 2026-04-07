Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $580.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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