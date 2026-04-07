Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 211.1% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.