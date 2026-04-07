James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 192,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JHX. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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