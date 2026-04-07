iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $44.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 381,320 shares traded.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $685.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

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