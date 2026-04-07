iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.63. 134,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 159,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $297.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWD. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

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