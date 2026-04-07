iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Stake Boosted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 150,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,904,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,034,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $56.01.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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