iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Position Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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