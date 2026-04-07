Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.3180. Approximately 83,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 446,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Inventiva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

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Inventiva Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,580 shares during the period. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 2,267.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 2,540,540 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

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Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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