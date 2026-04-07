InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.7790 and last traded at $9.7790. Approximately 3,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,616% from the average daily volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.8032.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.90.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

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InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of multi-family residential properties. Its portfolio consists predominantly of mid-rise apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, and the trust emphasizes value-added opportunities by implementing targeted capital upgrades and operational enhancements. InterRent’s in-house property management services cover leasing, maintenance and tenant relations, driving occupancy and rental income growth across its assets.

Headquartered in Ottawa, InterRent REIT maintains a diversified portfolio across key urban and suburban markets in Ontario and Quebec, including Ottawa–Gatineau, Kingston, London and the Outaouais region.

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