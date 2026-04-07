International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.76 and last traded at C$38.75, with a volume of 35140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IPCO

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 0.22.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.73 million during the quarter. International Petroleum had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Petroleum Co. will post 0.1677866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.