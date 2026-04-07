Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Sells 589,257 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $4,739,800.00.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. 1,483,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VOR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOR

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $140,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

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Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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