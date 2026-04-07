Insider Selling: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterDigital alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.10, for a total value of $368,100.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.26, for a total value of $326,260.00.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IDCC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.16. 16,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,284. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.99 and a 200 day moving average of $345.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.05 and a 1-year high of $412.60.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.