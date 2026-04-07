Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June $UJUN Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4,765.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,651,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,976 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $777,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS UJUN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $37.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.