Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 52,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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