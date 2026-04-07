Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,464 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 3.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,635 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,843 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $453.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.24 and a 200-day moving average of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $470.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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