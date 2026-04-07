Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after buying an additional 1,419,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,443,357,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,012,347,000 after buying an additional 302,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $864,667,000 after buying an additional 2,253,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

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CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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