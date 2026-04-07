Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,780 The Clorox Company $CLX

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,656,000 after purchasing an additional 750,415 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Clorox by 24,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 450,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $118.00.

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About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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