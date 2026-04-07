iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,400,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,468 shares.The stock last traded at $30.53 and had previously closed at $30.44.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.