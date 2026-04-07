IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,336.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.87.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

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IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

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