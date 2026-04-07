Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $106.01. Approximately 69,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 103,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $3.60. The business had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.50 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and construction of residential properties. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, the company operates through a network of regional homebuilding divisions that design and deliver a range of housing solutions, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. Hovnanian combines land development, architectural design and construction services with in-house mortgage and insurance offerings to provide a comprehensive homebuying experience.

The company markets its communities under several branded product lines tailored to different buyer segments and price points.

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