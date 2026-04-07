Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 990 to GBX 950 in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of LON HOC traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 616.50. The stock had a trading volume of 754,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,824. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 849.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.67.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.