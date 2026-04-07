Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 73,338 shares.The stock last traded at $191.6850 and had previously closed at $194.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hermes International Price Performance

Hermes International Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Further Reading

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