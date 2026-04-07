Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IBB opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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