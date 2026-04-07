Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 93,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 114,106 shares.The stock last traded at $17.3150 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Henkel AG & Co. Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

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Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

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