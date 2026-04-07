Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 369.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DOC opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

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Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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