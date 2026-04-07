Head-To-Head Contrast: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Equity Lifestyle Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.53 billion 8.05 $386.51 million $2.01 31.63

Analyst Ratings

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gadsden Properties and Equity Lifestyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equity Lifestyle Properties 1 7 7 1 2.50

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus price target of $69.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Equity Lifestyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Lifestyle Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.12, indicating that its stock price is 912% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Equity Lifestyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Equity Lifestyle Properties 25.24% 21.26% 6.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

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