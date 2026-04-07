Head to Head Contrast: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 2 3.50 ExlService 0 1 4 0 2.80

Draganfly currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 215.53%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -294.03% -45.65% -40.91% ExlService 12.02% 26.66% 15.39%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Draganfly and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Draganfly has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and ExlService”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $7.73 million 22.90 -$16.45 million ($1.30) -3.96 ExlService $2.09 billion 2.31 $251.02 million $1.54 20.05

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Draganfly on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About ExlService

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ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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